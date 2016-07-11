One Year Later: Search for Thelma Krull Continues

It’s been a year since Thelma Krull was last seen in Winnipeg and police are still trying to piece together what may have happened to her.

The 57-year-old was last seen Saturday, July 11, 2015 at around 7:23 a.m. while out for a walk to Civic Park, where she arrived at around 8 a.m.

Police say Krull experienced some type of distress, either a medical emergency or a possible random abduction.

Police have since recovered Krull’s glasses and cell phone from the Valley Gardens scene.

“A whole year has passed and we still have no idea what happened or why,” her daughter, Lisa Besser, said at a police news conference Monday. “It’s extremely hard not knowing — not knowing if she’s coming home again or never again, not knowing if she’ll be at another birthday party, Christmas, family event.”

“There has been no closure for our family, only wonder, confusion and anger,” she said. “People don’t just disappear … We just want answers.”

Police have received about 240 tips from the public since first launching their investigation last summer. They urge anyone who has a suspicion, or a gut feeling about someone who lives in, works, or is somehow associated to the Civic Park area that may assist the investigation, to contact them immediately.

Satellite images also released show a Caucasian male and female in their 30s to be near the park at around 8 a.m. on the same day. Police are asking them to come forward.

Krull is described as a Caucasian female, 5’4” tall, 170 pounds and short dyed blonde hair with a purple streak. She was last seen wearing a bright reddish-orange T-shirt, 3/4 length capri-style pants, black fanny pack and a tan/brown hiking-style boots or shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

— With files from The Canadian Press

