Wild Horses, Seals of Remote Sable Island Now on Google Street View

By The Canadian Press

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia’s remote Sable Island, renowned for its wild horses and wind-swept sand dunes, can now be seen on Google Street View.

Curious people can explore the crescent-shaped island, situated roughly 290 kilometres southeast of Halifax, with just a few clicks.

Dozens of seals can be seen grazing in the white sand and blue surf on the expansive shoreline of the island, and horses can be spotted nibbling on grass amongst the shifting sand dunes.

Danielle Hickey of Parks Canada says the 42-kilometre long, 1.5-kilometre wide island is the latest national park to appear on Google Street View.

But Hickey says the addition of Sable Island is especially unique and exciting because it is largely inaccessible to the general public.

Other Canadian sites that can be explored on street view include Kluane National Park and Reserve in Yukon, Forillon National Park in Quebec and the Pingo Canadian Landmark in Northwest Territories.

Comments

comments