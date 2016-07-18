NewLeaf to Fly from Winnipeg to Edmonton for $99

Discount airline NewLeaf has expanded its flight map to include a non-stop Winnipeg to Edmonton route.

The Winnipeg-based travel company will offer the flights on Thursdays and Sundays beginning August 21 for $99.

“We are very happy to announce this new, economical route between the Manitoba and Alberta capital cities,” said NewLeaf CEO Jim Young in a statement. “Canadians have responded exceptionally well to our direct flights between destinations, and we are pleased to expand this service.”

All NewLeaf flights are operated by Flair Airlines based out of Kelowna, which flies Boeing 737-400 aircraft.

NewLeaf was grounded after a flashy public launch in January after questions were raised on whether it required a federal license from the Canadian Transport Agency to operate.

The CTA ruled in the airline’s favour in late March, however, an appeal to that decision by air passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs remains before the courts.

