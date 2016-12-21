Brand of Potato Chips Recalled Over Salmonella Concern

By The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Old Dutch Foods Ltd is recalling one its potato chip brands because of possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Old Dutch brand Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Chips are sold in 66 gram and 255 gram bags.

The affected lot is sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Northern Ontario.

The smaller bags have best-before dates of Aug. 10, 2016 through Feb. 24, 2017 while the larger bags carry best-before dates of Aug. 10, 2016 to March 2, 2017.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with eating these chips. Consumers who have them should throw them out or return them to the store where purchased.

Comments

comments