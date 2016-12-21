Abducted Brandon Girl, 11, Quickly Rescued

An 11-year-old Brandon girl is safe after being abducted on Tuesday evening.

RCMP were quick to spot the vehicle the girl was travelling in at around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 1 at the intersection of Highway 5.

Police pulled the vehicle over and arrested two men and a woman. The girl, who is related to one of the suspects, was unharmed in the ordeal.

Police seized cocaine and open liquor from the vehicle.

Christopher Houle, 27, of Portage la Prairie, Darian Daniels, 22, of Brandon, and Timothy Garrow, 45, of Portage la Prairie are also facing numerous charges.

Houle and Daniels also face child abduction charges.

