A man has died after being stabbed in downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of Kennedy Street at around 11 p.m. where they found an injured man. He died in hospital Wednesday morning.

Members of the homicide unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

