Free Rides from Winnipeg Transit on New Year’s Eve

Winnipeg Transit is waiving the fare for New Year’s Eve revellers once again this year.

Riders can hop Transit for free beginning at 7 p.m. on December 31 until the end of service. The last buses leave downtown at approximately 1:35 a.m. on January 1.

“By all means, please go out and enjoy yourself on New Year’s Eve, but make a plan before you go out to get home safe,” said Winnipeg Police Staff Sergeant Rob Riffel. “The New Year’s Eve Free Ride program is a great alternative to ensure your night ends on a happy note.”

Last year, more than 15,000 riders took Winnipeg Transit on New Year’s Eve.

Operation Red Nose will also be operating.

