News » Man, 21, Dies in Snowmobile Crash in RM of Tache

A 21-year-old man has died in a snowmobile crash in the RM of Tache.

The man was riding from a residence in Ile-des-Chenes on Monday when he never returned home at around 10:30 p.m. He was found Tuesday in the west ditch on Provincial Road 207, near the intersection of Prairie Grove Road. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP say the man was wearing a helmet, but weather conditions and speed may have been contributing factors. Temperatures were extremely cold at the time with low visibility and heaving blowing snow.

Police are continuing to investigate.

— Staff


