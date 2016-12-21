City Partners with Google’s Waze App to Improve Traffic Data-Sharing

The City of Winnipeg has partnered with traffic app Waze to improve the flow of traffic data-sharing.

The Google-owned company provides user-submitted traffic details and real-time road activity to ensure a smooth ride for commuters.

The city’s soon-to-open Transportation Management Centre will provide Waze with data such as government-reported construction, crash and road closure data.

“We are thrilled to partner with Waze to gain a deeper understanding of real-time traffic conditions and to share information with drivers from our Transportation Management Centre through the app,” said Michael Cantor, City of Winnipeg traffic signals engineer.

“We encourage all Winnipeggers to download the Waze app and start using it today so that we can improve Winnipeg traffic flow together.”

City council approved the partnership earlier this fall.

“Through the Waze Connected Citizens Program, Winnipeg will contribute critical data to the Waze app which is key for hyperlocal citizen support,” said Mike Wilson, country manager for Waze Canada.

“No one knows more about what is happening on the roads than Wazers, and Winnipeg will be able to use these anonymous insights to further promote safer roads.”

The Waze app is a free download for Apple and Android devices.

