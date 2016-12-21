Police Officer Stunned with Own Taser While Wrestling with Suspect

A Winnipeg police officer was stunned with his own Taser while trying to arrest an erratic man on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Stella Avenue at around 11 p.m. for a man causing a disturbance. The man was under the influence and was also wanted on a warrant.

Police attempted to arrest him when he became violent. He was able to grab a Taser and activate it to use against the arresting officer.

Two officers were wrestling with the suspect when the Taser was activated again. They both suffered minor injuries.

The man was safely arrested and the Taser recovered.

Serge Rene Chartrand, 32, has been charged numerous offences, including two counts of disarming a peace officer.

He remains in custody.

— Staff

