Assiniboine Park Duck Pond Rink Opening for Skating

Just in time for Christmas!

The Assiniboine Park’s Riley Family Duck Pond is opening to skaters at noon on Friday.

The nearby toboggan run just south of the pond is also open. Visitors can warm up by the fireplace inside the Qualico Family Centre located on the edge of the rink.

After your outdoor, venture over to Assiniboine Park Zoo, where kids 12 and under are free from December 23 to January 8.

The zoo, Assiniboine Park Conservatory and Pavilion Gallery Museum are all open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding Christmas Day.

