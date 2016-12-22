Dauphin Man Charged with Making Fake Money

RCMP have arrested a man after they say he produced counterfeit $50 bills and made purchases at a Dauphin business.

Police received a report of the counterfeit bills on Monday and examined surveillance video from the business. A local bank was also discovered to be in possession of the fake currency, which had the same serial number.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Tuesday evening on 5th Avenue SW in Dauphin. They seized the original $50 bill and a computer.

Jayson Scott Larry McDougall, 39, of Dauphin has been charged with making counterfeit currency.

