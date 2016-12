RCMP are investigating a homicide in Little Grand Rapids, Manitoba after a man was found severely injured on Wednesday.

RCMP responded to a residence at around 3:30 p.m. to find a 34-year-old badly injured. He later died at the local nursing station.

A 27-year-old woman from Little Grand Rapids has been arrested, but no charges have been laid.

Police continue to investigate.

— Staff

