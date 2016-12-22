By Sarah Klein

The wheels on Winnipeg’s plan to push rapid transit forward continue to turn.

The city has hired MMM Group Limited to study possible expansion routes for the bus rapid transit corridor to connecting east Winnipeg to downtown.

“A functional study sets out the conceptual design, identifies associated transportation improvements as well as the broad implementation strategy for the Eastern Transitway,” the city said in a release.

The project includes a review of functional designs for both an extension to Stadacona Avenue, and upgrades/modifications to the existing Red River crossing (Louise Bridge). The project also includes a functional study for a new transit garage.

Public feedback sessions will be planned before final designs are approved.

Work on the study will be undertaken throughout the next year, with an anticipated completion date of spring 2018.

The first leg of BRT is currently under construction to take riders all the way south to the University of Manitoba.

