What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg Over the Holidays

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule during the Christmas holidays. Something we missed? Tweet to @ChrisDca or email us.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place

Christmas Eve — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day — Closed

Boxing Day — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Regular mall hours resume December 27 (Monday — Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

New Year’s Eve — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day — Closed

Grant Park Shopping Centre

Christmas Eve — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day — Closed

Boxing Day — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day — Closed

Cadillac Fairview Polo Park

Christmas Eve — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day — Closed

Boxing Day — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day — Closed

St. Vital Centre

Christmas Eve — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day — Closed

Boxing Day — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day — Closed

Liquor Marts

Friday, December 23 — Most Liquor Mart locations in Winnipeg and Brandon will open at 8 a.m. and close at midnight, except on Sunday.

Saturday, December 24 — All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts will open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

Monday, December 26 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, December 27 – Friday, December 30 — Most Liquor Mart locations in Winnipeg and Brandon will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Saturday, December 31 — Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., except for Brandon West Express and Pembina Village Liquor Mart Express locations, which close at 6 p.m.

Sunday, January 1 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

Regular hours of operation resume Monday, January 2, 2017 at all Manitoba Liquor Marts.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

Closed at noon on Friday, December 23 and closed all day on Monday, December 26, and Tuesday, December 27.

Civic offices will also be closed on Monday, January 2, 2017.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

There are no changes to recycling and garbage collection during the holiday season as Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are on a Sunday.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Sunday, December 25 — Closed

Sunday, January 1 — Closed

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot hours of operation (residential customers only)

Sunday, December 25 — Closed

Sunday, January 1 — Closed

Let’s Chip In Christmas Tree Recycling Depots

Residents can recycle their real Christmas trees by dropping them off at any of the Let’s Chip In depots, open from December 27, 2016, to January 20, 2017. Please remove all plastic tree bags, tinsel, decorations, and tree stands. Free wood chips will be available at all depots in early January (while quantities last). Please bring your own container.

Trees placed beside recycling or garbage carts will not be collected.

Winnipeg Transit

Will operate on a Sunday schedule on:

Sunday, December 25

Monday, December 26

Sunday, January 1

For route and schedule information, visit Winnipeg Transit or contact 311. Free rides will be offered on New Year’s Eve.

Leisure Centres

Friday, December 23 — All Leisure Centres are open regular operating hours.

Saturday, December 24 — All Leisure Centres that are regularly scheduled to be open will close at 12 p.m.; except Freight House, which closes at 12:30 p.m., and the Fort Rouge Leisure Centre, which closes at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 — All Leisure Centres closed

Monday, December 26 — All Leisure Centres closed

Tuesday, December 27 — All Leisure Centres return to regular operating hours.

Saturday, December 31 — All Leisure Centres are closed except:

Fort Rouge Leisure Centre is open from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.;

St. James Civic Centre is open from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.;

Freight House is open from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; and

Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre is open from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 1 — All Leisure Centres closed

Monday, January 2 — All Leisure Centres are open regular operating hours.

Swimming Pools

Friday, December 23 — Regular hours.

Saturday, December 24 — All pools scheduled to be open will close at 12 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 — All pools will be closed

Monday, December 26 — All pools will be closed

Tuesday, December 27 — Pan Am Pool open 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre open 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All other pools will be closed.

Wednesday, December 28 to Friday, December 30 — Regular hours.

Saturday, December 31 — All pools and scheduled to be open will close at 4 p.m.

Sunday, January 1, 2017 — All pools will be closed.

Monday, January 2, 2017 — Pan Am Pool open 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All other pools will be closed.

Winnipeg Public Library

Friday, December 23 –All libraries open regular hours

Saturday, December 24 — All libraries open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 –All libraries closed

Monday, December 26 — All libraries closed

Tuesday, December 27 — All libraries closed

Wednesday, December 28 — All libraries open regular hours

Thursday, December 29 — All libraries open regular hours

Friday, December 30 — All libraries open regular hours

Saturday, December 31 — All libraries open regular hours. Millennium Library closes at 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 1 — All libraries closed

Monday, January 2 — All libraries closed

Regular hours resume Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

Animal Services Agency

Friday, December 23 — Regular hours – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 24 — Closed*

Sunday, December 25 — Closed

Monday, December 26 — Closed

Tuesday, December 27 — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28 — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

Regular hours – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, December 30 — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 31 — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 1 — Closed

Monday, January 2 — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*The Agency will be open December 24, 2016 from noon until 2:30 p.m. for pick-up of impounded dogs or drop off of stray dogs only.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day throughout the holiday season, weather permitting.

Cemetery offices will be open until 12 p.m. on December 23 and closed on December 24, December 25, December 26, December 27, and January 1.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

Friday, December 23 — 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, December 24 — Closed

Sunday, December 25 — Closed

Monday, December 26 — Closed

Tuesday, December 27 — Closed in lieu of Christmas Day

Wednesday, December 28 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, December 29 -– 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, December 30 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 31 — Closed

Sunday, January 1 — Closed

Monday, January 2 — Closed in lieu of New Year’s Day

Tuesday, January 3 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments

comments