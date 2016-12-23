Counterfeit Gold Bars Making the Rounds in Winnipeg, Other Canadian Cities

By David Klassen

A series of suspicious transactions involving counterfeit gold bars has Winnipeg police and officers around the country investigating.

Police on November 30 became aware of six counterfeit bars exchanged for just under $5,000 at a number of pawn shops and gold buyer locations in the city.

Police say a number of pawn shops and gold buyers purchased the one-ounce counterfeit bars.

The bars were bearing either Perth Mint or PAMP (Produits Artistiques Métaux Précieux – Switzerland) stamps.

Police say the bar and packaging were very high-quality counterfeits.

Anyone thinking about purchasing a similar bar is asked to take extra steps to ensure their authenticity.

