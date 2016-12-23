Excavator Uses Bucket to Stop Alleged Drunk Driver on Prince Edward Island

By The Canadian Press

BRACKLEY, P.E.I. – An alleged drunk driver messed with the wrong excavator operator on Prince Edward Island.

RCMP in Brackley say the motorist confronted the operator with a concern about his work at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in central P.E.I.

They say the operator noticed “signs of intoxication,” and decided to prevent him from driving further.

He pinned the man’s car in place with the excavator’s bucket — and called police.

RCMP say the man, a 50-year-old resident of Brackley Beach, was found to have a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.

There was no immediate word on charges.

