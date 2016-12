By David Klassen

A 28-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly breaking into a St. Boniface seniors residence several times.

Police say Cory Charles Hughes was employed as a maintenance worker at the complex. It’s alleged he used his clearance to enter the suites of multiple residents and steal property between October and mid-November of 2016.

Hughes faces five counts of break and enter to commit theft and six counts of intent.

