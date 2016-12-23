Done with Christmas? Tree Recycling Depots Open on Dec. 27

Once you’ve had enough of Christmas and all its cheer, it’s time to throw away the ol’ Christmas tree.

The city’s Let’s Chip In Depots open on December 27 and will remain at your disposal until January 20, 2017.

Trees placed at the curb or next to recycling or garbage carts won’t be collected.

All plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands must be removed before leaving a tree at a depot.

Those who drop off a tree can help themselves to free wood chips, which will be available at all depots in early January. You must bring your own container to collect the chips.

The city says Winnipeg residents recycled 11,802 trees last season.

Let’s Chip In Depot Locations

