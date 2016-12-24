Tracking Santa Claus on His Journey Around the Globe

The Big Guy is already on his journey as Santa Claus rips around the globe to deliver presents to those on the ‘nice’ list.

The Canadian NORAD Region (CANR) is tracking Santa’s annual journey and escorting him to make sure he and his reindeer travel through the air safely. It’s the 61st anniversary NORAD is tracking the yuletide journey.

“The responsibility of keeping watchful eyes over North American airspace 24/7 rests with our men and women of the Canadian NORAD Region. It is a duty and honour we hold dearly; to ensure Santa’s safe passage through North America so he can deliver joy and goodwill this holiday season,” said Major-General Christian Drouin, Commander, 1 Canadian Air Division/Canadian NORAD Region.

Santa will be entering Manitoba airspace between 9 p.m. and midnight. “Everyone must be in bed and asleep before he stops at your house,” said an email from NORAD.

Live “Santa Cams” are available by visiting NORADSanta.org. As of 5 a.m. CT, live updates worldwide are being provided on Santa’s location, handled by operators at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). You can also send an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com to ask where specifically Santa is at this very moment.

You can also track Santa by using the handle @NORADSanta on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google+.

