Twelve people were charged with impaired driving during the third week of the Winnipeg police festive season checkstop program.

Police stopped 1,509 vehicles and administered 60 roadside breathalyzer tests.

Eight 72-hour license suspensions were dealt, and 53 traffic-related tickets handed out.

“Taking a cab or a bus, contacting Operation Red Nose or simply identifying a designated driver, are some options to consider,” police said in a statement.

