Winnipeg Under a Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Conditions Likely

WINNIPEG — The weather system expected to hit Winnipeg and southern Manitoba on Christmas Day continues to be upgraded.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Saturday for the Colorado low forming later tonight.

“Light snow will spread into southwestern Manitoba Christmas morning and spread northeastward across the rest of southern Manitoba Christmas afternoon,” the warning said.

“The snow will increase in intensity through the late afternoon and evening with heavy snow expected over most areas Sunday night.”

The system — expected to dump between 20 to 30 centimetres of snow on Winnipeg — could also produce ice pellets over extreme southeastern Manitoba Sunday afternoon and evening as milder air aloft tries to wrap up ahead of this system.

Areas closer to the Canada-U.S. border could see 40 centimetres of snow.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” Environment Canada says. “Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”

Areas in Westman could see blizzard-like conditions with winds gusting upwards from 60 to 70 km/h.

For updated road conditions, visit Manitoba511.ca.

