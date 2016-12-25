Impending Winter Storm Cancels Flights Out of Winnipeg

A Christmas Day snowstorm expected to make its way into Manitoba later today has already cancelled several flights departing from Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport.

The city and much of southern Manitoba remains under a winter storm warning, with a handful of areas around the province under a blizzard warning. The Colorado low is expected to dump as much as 40 centimetres of snow in extreme southeast Manitoba and closer to the U.S. border.

In Winnipeg, about 20-30 centimetres is expected, paired with wind gusts of 60 to 70 km/h.

Some flights scheduled to depart the city this afternoon have already been cancelled, including flights to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Regina, Thompson, Flin Flon, Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Calgary, Saskatoon, Toronto, and Red Lake, Ontario.

Cancellations also stretch into Boxing Day, where blizzard-like conditions are predicted to be the worst.

For up-to-date flight information, visit WAA.ca. For roads, consult Manitoba511.ca before venturing out on the highways.

