Peggy @ 99.1 Hits Winnipeg Airwaves

WINNIPEG — Corus Entertainment has launched Peggy @ 99.1 as Winnipeg’s newest radio station.

Formerly known as Cool FM, Groove FM, 99.1 Fresh FM and recently 99.1 Fresh Radio, Peggy was introduced on Sunday after a month of playing Christmas music.

The station also cut ties with its former on-air personalities prior to the format switch.

Peggy @ 99.1 will play 80s pop and adult contemporary music.

“Peggy’s unique new format aims to reflect the positive, energetic and fun vibe of Winnipeg while giving listeners the music they want,” the station said on its Instagram page.

In the latest fall radio ratings book, 99.1 FM recorded a dismal 1.6 share, down from 2.5 a year prior.

