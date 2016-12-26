Blizzard Hits Southern Manitoba, Dozens of Flights Cancelled, Highways Closed

WINNIPEG — A winter snowstorm that began Sunday evening has warped into a blizzard for much of southern Manitoba.

The Colorado low is moving northeastward and has been responsible for cancelling dozens of flights out of James Richardson International Airport and shut down several highways around the province.

Blizzard conditions with poor visibility in snow and blowing snow were occurring early Monday, but had been downgraded to a winter storm warning as of 7:30 a.m.

“The bulk of the snow has already fallen from this system, with a further 5 to 10 cm expected in most areas for storm totals in the 20 to 30 cm range,” Environment Canada said.

Areas further to the southeast of Winnipeg could see up to 40 cm by the time the system moves on.

Highway 1 from the Saskatchewan border to Headingley is closed, as well as from the Ontario border to Winnipeg. Highways 59 and 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S. border are also closed. For updated road closures and highway conditions, visit Manitoba511.ca or follow @MBGovRoads on Twitter.

“As a result, even with the snow becoming lighter throughout the day, visibilities will be slow to improve as winds remain strong into the afternoon hours,” Environment Canada said.

“The last area to improve will be a strip from Lake Manitoba towards Emerson where poor visibilities will continue until early this evening.”

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

Blizzard warnings are issued when widespread reduced visibilities of 400 metres or less are expected for at least 4 hours.

A blizzard warning continues for many other parts of southern Manitoba.

Plowing operations

City crews are continuing a truck plow operation on P1 regional streets and P2 collector/bus routes. A grader plow operation will commence at 7 p.m. tonight on the P1 and P2 networks.

Sanding will be ongoing to improve traction where required.

Sidewalk clearing on P1 and P2 streets will start at 7 p.m. tonight.

Clearing of back lanes will start at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27.

Delayed city services

Winnipeg Transit and Handi-Transit

· Due to weather conditions, Winnipeg Transit is experiencing service disruptions and transit users should allow for extra travel time.

· Transit users should check their schedule before travelling.

· Handi-Transit has cancelled all trips except for dialysis appointments. Those with dialysis appointments are asked to call (204) 986-5711 to report when their street is cleared.

· Reminder: Winnipeg Transit is operating on a holiday (Sunday) schedule today.

Water and Waste

· Recycling and garbage collection is delayed due to accumulations of snow.

· If today is your collection day, please leave your carts out until they’re collected. If your carts have not been collected by 9 p.m., please put them out by 7 a.m., tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

· Brady Road Resource Management Facility is open and operating as normal.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

· Adverse weather conditions affect travel times for all vehicles on the road, including emergency vehicles. WFPS is currently experiencing longer response times.

· If required, Public Works crews are on standby to assist WFPS crews in responding to calls for emergency service.

· Response times are being monitored and additional resources will be placed on duty if necessary.

Updated at 11:34 a.m. with additional information

Comments

comments