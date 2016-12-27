ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Scheifele Scores Walk-On Role in RWB’s ‘Nutcracker’

Mark Scheifele
Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi (59) battles with Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele (55) for the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan)
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele will perform off the ice December 30 for a walk-on role in the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of the Nutcracker.

Scheifele is among 17 chosen Winnipeggers for this year’s Nutcracker walk-on roles.

Walk-on roles are typically reserved for Act 1’s famous Party Scene, but Scheifele’s skating skills will be put to use during the opening scene’s shinny hockey game on a frozen pond.

“The purpose of walk-on roles is to highlight notable members of the Winnipeg community,” said RWB’s artistic director André Lewis. “We are thrilled with the enthusiasm and participation from this year’s walk-on role guests.”

Tickets for the 1 p.m. performance are available starting at $29 for adults and $25 for children at RWB.org, in person through the RWB customer service office at 380 Graham Avenue or by calling (204) 956-2792.

The Nutcracker runs December 22-30 at the Centennial Concert Hall.

