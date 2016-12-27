Scheifele Scores Walk-On Role in RWB’s ‘Nutcracker’

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele will perform off the ice December 30 for a walk-on role in the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of the Nutcracker.

Scheifele is among 17 chosen Winnipeggers for this year’s Nutcracker walk-on roles.

Walk-on roles are typically reserved for Act 1’s famous Party Scene, but Scheifele’s skating skills will be put to use during the opening scene’s shinny hockey game on a frozen pond.

“The purpose of walk-on roles is to highlight notable members of the Winnipeg community,” said RWB’s artistic director André Lewis. “We are thrilled with the enthusiasm and participation from this year’s walk-on role guests.”

Tickets for the 1 p.m. performance are available starting at $29 for adults and $25 for children at RWB.org, in person through the RWB customer service office at 380 Graham Avenue or by calling (204) 956-2792.

The Nutcracker runs December 22-30 at the Centennial Concert Hall.

— Staff

