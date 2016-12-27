Christmas Tree Recycling Depots Now Open

WINNIPEG — The city’s Let’s Chip In Depots open today for Christmas tree recycling.

All plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands must be removed before leaving a tree at a depot.

Trees placed at the curb or next to recycling or garbage carts won’t be collected.

Those who drop off a tree can help themselves to free wood chips, which will be available at all depots in early January. You must bring your own container to collect the chips.

The Let’s Chip In depots will remain open until January 20, 2017.

The city says Winnipeg residents recycled 11,802 trees last season.

Let’s Chip In Depot Locations

