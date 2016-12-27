Winnipeg Jets Fans Fight Hunger to Fill Winnipeg Harvest

By Sarah Klein

Winnipeg Harvest will soon fill up its hampers as the Winnipeg Jets Food Drive kicked off on Tuesday.

Jets fans can make a non-perishable donation to the food bank when they attend the January 9, 11, 18 and 21 games at MTS Centre.

Any fans who did not bring an item will have the opportunity to purchase a pre-bundled food package from Save-On-Foods for $5, available at two locations on the concourse.

Donations are also immediately being accepted at all Save-On-Foods locations (Northgate, St. James, and Bridgwater).

Comments

comments