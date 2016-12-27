Winnipeg Still Digging Out from Snowstorm, Residential Plowing to Begin Wednesday

WINNIPEG — A snowstorm that brought about 23 cm of snow to Winnipeg overnight on Boxing Day has the city continuing to dig out.

About 400 pieces of heavy equipment are being used to clear the way on regional (P1) and collector/bus routes (P2).

A residential plow will commence beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. in zones D, G, H, P, R, and V. Plowing in these snow zones will be carried out until 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 29. To find your scheduled day and snow zone, visit knowyourzone.winnipeg.ca.

The city expects main routes and collector streets to be cleared fully within the next 48 hours.

A declared snow route parking ban remains in effect until Wednesday, December 28 at 7 a.m. The ban prohibits parking on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m.

Sidewalk plowing began Monday and is also continuing.

Back lane plowing started Tuesday morning and will continue for the next four days. Loaders are starting in areas on the current garbage day to minimize collection delays.

Due to snow storage capacity at its maximum on some boulevards of main routes, the city has temporarily plowed the snow over the curb lane. These piles will be hauled away during the overnight period.

