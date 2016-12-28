New Year’s Eve Fireworks Require a Permit: City

If your New Year’s Eve plans including setting off fireworks, the city would like you to know that you require a permit.

Permits are free and can be obtained online through the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (PDF) or at the Fire Prevention Office at 185 King Street.

Civic offices reopen today after the holidays and will be able to process applications before Saturday.

Conditions for the issuance of a permit are:

A clear radius of 100 feet or 30 meters from any building in any direction is required.

The fireworks display and fallout zone must be on your own property or you must have written consent from the landowner, City of Winnipeg or Province of Manitoba.

Unauthorized displays of fireworks could result in charges and fines of up to $500.

Fireworks safety tips

If you choose to hold a fireworks display with retail fireworks, please keep the following fireworks safety tips in mind:

· Obtain a permit from the WFPS.

· Only use fireworks purchased in Canada meeting all safety standards.

· Read all instructions, cautions and warnings on each firework item.

· Only adults, 18 years or older should handle fireworks

· Set up fireworks outdoors in a clear, open space. A clear radius of 100 feet or 30 meters from any building in any direction is required.

· Be aware of overhead wires or obstructions.

· Light fireworks on a hard, flat and level surface to ensure stability while checking the wind to ensure it is blowing away from spectators.

· Have a bucket of sand, supply of water and a working fire extinguisher on hand.

· Never attempt to re-light a ‘dud’ or defective firework.

· Never hold a lighted firework item in your hand.

· Fireworks should be disposed of safely, properly and any unused fireworks should be stored in a closed container.

Source: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

