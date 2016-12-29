More Snow on the Way for Winnipeg, Southern Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Don’t put your shovel away just yet — there’s more snow on the way.

After a Colorado Low brought 18 to 33 centimetres of snow to Winnipeg between Christmas and Boxing Day, an Alberta Clipper will add to the accumulation on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Manitoba with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow along with strong northwest winds causing reduced visibilities at times in blowing snow.

Locally, the city could see about 5 to 10 centimetres.

“Latest models are still trying to hone in on the exact path of this clipper but at this time the guidance suggests that it will track along the Yellowhead Highway Corridor of southeastern Saskatchewan beginning Friday morning and then along and south of the Trans-Canada Highway corridor in Manitoba by Friday afternoon with most of the snow falling to the north and east of the track,” the statement says.

“The clipper is then expected to pull out of southeastern Manitoba late Friday evening into early Saturday morning.”

