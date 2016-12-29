KidFish Ice Derby Reeling in Donations for CancerCare, Children’s Hospital

An ice fishing derby that raises funds for CancerCare Manitoba and the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba is returning early in the new year.

The KidFish Ice Derby is January 8, 2017 in Selkirk.

“The biggest change in the event since the beginning has been the enormous support by everyone,” said KidFish tournament director Garther Cheung. “Every year I look forward to the same thing: the sound of kids laughing, playing, and having a good time in the outdoors.”

It’s the third year or the derby, which raised close to $35,000 in 2016. Approximately $15,000 went directly to the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba’s Oncology ward for the purchase of a bladder scan machine, while $14,500 supported CancerCare Manitoba Foundation’s Camp Indigo program.

Those interested in signing up can contact (204) 291-8628 or email garthcheung@gmail.com.

