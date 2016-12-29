Trouba Joins Scheifele in Walk-On at RWB’s ‘Nutcracker’

Another Winnipeg Jets player has been added to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Nutcracker walk-on roster.

Jacob Trouba will join Mark Scheifele on Friday, December 30 for his on-stage debut. The two will swap ice skates for rollerblades during the shinny hockey game scene at the Centennial Concert Hall.

Tickets to the 7 p.m. performance remain available for between $25 and $115 at RWB.org, in person at 380 Graham Avenue or by calling (204) 956-2792.

Suited up to be Filbert the mascot tonight at @RWBallet's Nutcracker. Thanks for the opportunity! (That costume needs a built-in fan!) pic.twitter.com/W8zRj3v5mF — ChrisD.ca (@ChrisDca) December 29, 2016

