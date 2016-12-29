ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Trouba Joins Scheifele in Walk-On at RWB’s ‘Nutcracker’

Mark Scheifele - Jacob Trouba
Winnipeg Jets players Mark Scheifele and Jacob Trouba have walk-on roles in the RWB’S ‘Nutcracker’ on Friday. (HEATHER MILNE / RWB)

Another Winnipeg Jets player has been added to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Nutcracker walk-on roster.

Jacob Trouba will join Mark Scheifele on Friday, December 30 for his on-stage debut. The two will swap ice skates for rollerblades during the shinny hockey game scene at the Centennial Concert Hall.

Tickets to the 7 p.m. performance remain available for between $25 and $115 at RWB.org, in person at 380 Graham Avenue or by calling (204) 956-2792.


