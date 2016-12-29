Want to Get Out and About This New Year’s Eve? We Have a Few Ideas for You

By Michelle Bailey (@MichelleBailey1)

WINNIPEG — Don’t feel like staying home in your jammies to watch the Times Square ball drop? Perhaps one of these events appeals to you.

The Happiness Hotel – 2nd Floor

If you like being kept in suspense, this may be for you. A 1920’s inspired night out is being hosted by Winnipeg’s Love Life Productions and Culture Card. The mystery location won’t be revealed until the day before! Doors open at 9 p.m. Guests will receive a glass of champagne as they enter. Tickets are $40 to experience five rooms offering something different in each. Tarot card readings in one, virtual painting in another as well as music and dancing. Visit eventbrite.ca and search for Happiness Hotel for more info about this unique soiree.

Winter’s Eve – A New Year’s celebration

The new City View Room at the RBC Convention Centre will be the scene of dining, dancing, complimentary appies and a five-course gourmet dinner. Someone could win the door prize which is a trip to Churchill. There will also be a silent auction with proceeds going towards Siloam Mission. For ticket prices and info, visit wcc.mb.ca/nye2016 or call (204) 957-4545.



Jump into 2017 at Sky Zone Winnipeg??

Go bouncing on Sky Zone’s floor trampolines at the Glow Light’s Out, Black Light Party! $25 gets you in to have some fun complete with music and UV canons. Jumpers must wear neon or white clothing that glows under black light. Sky Zone is located at 200-400 Fort Whyte Way. To purchase tickets in advance, check out winnipegstore.skyzone.com.

The Forks

The popular Wawanesa Insurance Family New Year’s Eve annual event has something for everyone. Plenty of outdoor and indoor activities. There will be two firework displays at 8 p.m. and midnight. Live music on the main stage inside The Forks Market begins at 5 p.m. and will feature entertainment including performance by The Bros. Landreth and Justin Lacroix & Kelly Bado. Check out theforks.com/nye.

Party like it’s 1899 at Saddlery on Market

Ring in 2017 in the booming backdrop of turn-of-the-century Winnipeg. The new Saddlery on Market-Restobar, 114 Market, offers a $50 three-course dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (includes after party admission). After party with live music starts at 10 p.m. and ends 2 a.m. Tickets are $25 and available through eventbrite.ca (search Saddlery on Market). Reservations for dinner are required and can be made by calling (204) 615-1898.

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders

If you would rather take in a sporting event, the puck drops at 6 p.m. at MTS Centre as the Jets hope to thrill fans by welcoming 2017 with a win over the visiting Isles. Tickets are still available.

Live Entertainment at the Kings Head

Take in the classic rock music of Primetime who will perform at the Exchange area pub and eatery. The party starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 1:30 a.m. $10 gets you through the door and includes party favours and bubbly at midnight. 120 King Street.

Wheelies Roller Rink

$7 will get you in and cover your skate rental if you don’t have your own. The Family New Year’s Eve skate goes from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and includes games, prizes and music. 1010 Logan Avenue.

Getting around

Winnipeg Transit and MPI have once again teamed up to offer free bus rides from 7 p.m. to 1:35 a.m.

Operation Red Nose will make sure you and your vehicle get home safely. Call 204-947-NOSE (6673).

