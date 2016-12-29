Toronto Man Arrested at U.S. Border with 25 Guns Has Case Put Over to January

By The Canadian Press

MONTREAL – The case of a Toronto man who was arrested at the border after allegedly being in possession of 25 handguns has been deferred to Jan. 10, the RCMP said Thursday.

Thanh Viet Pham, 36, was arrested on Dec. 23 at the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., the RCMP said.

Police said Pham illegally crossed the border with a bag containing 24 weapons of various calibres and another gun on his person.

“At least ten of the prohibited weapons in his possession were found to be loaded,” the RCMP said in a statement. “Another handgun which the suspect originally had in his possession was later found, in the snow, by the police officers who had originally pursued him.”

Pham faces several charges related to illegally importing or exporting firearms.

He appeared in a Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., courthouse on Thursday and had his case deferred until January. He will remain in custody.

Pham was known to police for weapons and drug offences and had an outstanding warrant against him from Toronto, the RCMP said.

