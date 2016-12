It will cost more to ride Winnipeg Transit in 2017, as it usually does when the calendar flips to a new year.

Beginning January 1, full and Handi-Transit fares will be $2.70. Reduced and senior cash fares will increase to $2.20. New rates for tickets and passes will also be in effect at the same time.

Rates increase annually based on inflation to fund operations.

Bus tickets for 2016 (plus the applicable cash difference) will be accepted until March 31, 2017.

