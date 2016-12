It will cost you more to fill up and get to that New Year’s Eve party to round out 2016.

Gas prices at many stations across Winnipeg are reporting increases Friday morning with some locations sitting at 109.9 cents per litre.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices should settle back down by the first week of January and drop between 8 to 10 cents per litre.

