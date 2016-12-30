Manitoba Task Force Formed to Reduce Hospital, Procedural Wait Times

WINNIPEG — A task force has been formed by the Manitoba government to reduce wait times for emergency care and priority procedures such as surgeries and diagnostic tests.

Two committees will make up what’s being called the Wait Time Reduction Task Force.

Dr. John Ross of Nova Scotia and Dr. Alecs Chochinov of Winnipeg will co-lead the emergency department wait times committee of the force. Dr. Jack McPherson of Winnipeg and Dr. Michael Rachlis of Toronto will co-lead the priority procedures wait times committee, which will focus on waits for cataract surgery, hip and knee replacement surgeries, and MRI scans and consider other procedures in surgery, ophthalmology or diagnostic imaging.

“We know there is much work to be done to address wait times in emergency departments, particularly in Winnipeg, as well as wait times for surgeries and diagnostic procedures,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“These individuals bring a wealth of front-line expertise to help us look at different ways of working to make real changes across the system.”

The committee members will include urban and rural physicians and nurses, as well as other health professionals. A report is due back to the government by June 30, 2017 and will include consultations with health-care professionals and the public.

Two members of the public will also be part of each committee. Those interested can apply by January 17, 2017.

