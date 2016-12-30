Three Charged in Violent Home Invasion on Selkirk Avenue

Three men are in police custody following a violent home invasion and robbery on Thursday.

Winnipeg police say the suspects forced their way into a home in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue at around 5 a.m. and assaulted residents in two suites.

Two men were taken to hospital in stable condition while a male youth and female youth were not injured.

Police arrived and arrested one suspect outside of the home. The remaining two were arrested as they walked outside.

A .22 caliber rifle was seized at the scene.

Cody Damien Chartrand, 25, Jeffery Alan Rodgers, 45, and Brandyn Joel Peters, 22, face four counts each of robbery with a firearm and other offences.

