ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Three Charged in Violent Home Invasion on Selkirk Avenue

Three Charged in Violent Home Invasion on Selkirk Avenue

Three Charged in Violent Home Invasion on Selkirk Avenue

in News0 Comments

Winnipeg Police CrestThree men are in police custody following a violent home invasion and robbery on Thursday.

Winnipeg police say the suspects forced their way into a home in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue at around 5 a.m. and assaulted residents in two suites.

Two men were taken to hospital in stable condition while a male youth and female youth were not injured.

Police arrived and arrested one suspect outside of the home. The remaining two were arrested as they walked outside.

A .22 caliber rifle was seized at the scene.

Cody Damien Chartrand, 25, Jeffery Alan Rodgers, 45, and Brandyn Joel Peters, 22, face four counts each of robbery with a firearm and other offences.


Comments

comments

MENU