Winnipeg Lifts Residential Parking Ban as Plowing Finishes

WINNIPEG — You can now park on residential streets without the fear of finding a belated Christmas “gift” on your windshield.

The city has lifted the residential parking ban, which was put into place earlier this week following the dumping of snow received on Boxing Day.

The annual snow route parking ban remains in place from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily until March 1.

If your street hasn’t been plowed, crews will return in the coming days. Residents are asked to move their vehicles if they notice snow-clearing equipment in their area, but won’t be ticketed or towed for failing to do so.

Sidewalk plowing is still continuing and high pile relocation is taking place to improve sight lines at intersections. Back lane plowing was completed on Friday and street sanding will continue to improve traction.

Comments

comments