It’s a girl to ring in 2017!

The first baby to be born January 1 in Winnipeg arrived at 12:57 a.m. Sunday.

Baby girl Wakeman — whose first name is still being determined — weighed in at 5 pounds, 3 ounces and 19 inches long.

She was born at the Health Sciences Centre.

