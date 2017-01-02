Woman Allegedly Drives to Brandon Police Station Impaired, Arrested for Assault

A 38-year-old Brandon woman was arrested on New Year’s Day after allegedly driving to the Brandon police station impaired.

Police say the woman showed up just before noon on Sunday and demanded police arrest her husband. She didn’t tell officers what was going on or provided her name.

Police determined the woman was impaired and placed her under arrest. The woman’s husband got out of the vehicle and walked into the police station with several scratches on his face. He told officers that his wife had assaulted him after a long night of domestic abuse.

The woman was also arrested for assault and released to appear in court on January 5.

