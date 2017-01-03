More Naloxone Kits Available in Manitoba to Counter Overdoses

WINNIPEG — Naloxone kits are being more widely distributed in Manitoba to counter the reaction to those suffering from an opioid overdose.

“Overdose is one of the leading causes of accidental death in Manitoba,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“Making naloxone kits available across the province won’t stop the opioids crisis, but it will save lives and help prevent overdoses.”

Naloxone is a medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, such as fentanyl, and is most efficient in preventing overdose deaths if administered within minutes of an overdose.

Individuals who request a take-home naloxone kit will receive training on overdose recognition and how to use the kit. They will also be able to access information on addiction and harm reduction services.

A list of where naloxone kits are available can be found on StreetConnections.ca.

