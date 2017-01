A 43-year-old Niverville man was injured Tuesday morning when three males broke into his garage.

The homeowner heard activity coming from his detached garage at around 1:40 a.m. in the southwest area of Niverville. He went outside to check it out and was confronted by the suspects, who struck him with a machete.

The man suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries in the attack.

The three suspects took off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at (204) 433-7908.

