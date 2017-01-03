City Plowing Main Routes After Overnight Snowfall, Highway 75 Closed

It’s a treacherous commute back to work after the holidays for many Manitobans today.

Snowfall overnight has made roads slippery and snow-packed, prompting a truck plowing operation on main routes, bus routes and collector streets.

Sidewalk plowing is also underway and a major load and haul operation is continuing. Sanding of all streets will continue to improve traction.

The city’s annual snow route parking ban remains in effect from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. nightly until March 1, 2017.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Winnipeg by Wednesday. Areas further south near the international border are expected to receive up to 25 centimetres.

A number of highways are also closed throughout the province, including Highway 75 to the U.S. For updated conditions, visit Manitoba511.ca.

