A 29-year-old Brandon man seemed confused when he attended police headquarters claiming officers had raided his home.

Brandon police say the man requested to speak with the officers involved on Tuesday morning. He also wanted to turn over a small bag of methamphetamine that he said police left at his residence. Police say no search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home.

The man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

He will appear in court in March.

— Staff

