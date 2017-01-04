Downtown BIZ Has $150K in Grants for Events in Winnipeg’s Core

WINNIPEG — Local event planners can now apply for their share of $150,000 in grants from the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

It’s the third year the BIZ is offering the grants through its Host It Downtown program, which encourages activity in the city centre.

“Host It Downtown came about in 2015 as we saw a need to assist event planners and organizations with their events in terms of funding options, liaising with partners including the City of Winnipeg, and providing creative support,” said Stefano Grande, the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO.

The host committee approved $48,000 in funding for 21 new or relocated festivals, parades, concerts and showcases in 2016. Some of these included the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Interstellar Rodeo, the Winnipeg BBQ and Blues Festival, and the brand new Manitoba Filipino Street Festival.

Applicants have until February 1, 2017 to submit an application.

