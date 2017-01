A man died Tuesday after he was shot in the area of Thames Avenue and Watt Street in Elmwood.

Winnipeg police responded just before 10 p.m. to find the victim lying in the roadway. He was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

