122 Drunk Driving Charges Laid, Six Deaths During RCMP Checkstop Program

By Sarah Klein

Manitoba RCMP were kept busy over the holiday season, pulling over 11,781 vehicles during 250 checkstops.

Mounties released the final tally of their Holiday Checkstop Program on Wednesday, which resulted in 122 people being charged with impaired driving offences.

Police also issued 60 license suspensions for alcohol- and drug-related offences.

Six people were killed in traffic collisions during the month-long campaign. Three of the six deaths are suspected to have included alcohol.

Thirty-seven other criminal code driving offences were handed out, 48 charges under the Liquor and Gaming Control Act, and 2,633 tickets under the Highway Traffic Act, such as speeding and failing to stop at intersections.

In the 2015/16 program, 105 people were charged with impaired driving during 205 checkstops with 10,787 vehicles pulled over.

