Resorts Across Canada, Including Manitoba, Offer Deals on National Ski Day to Support National Teams

By The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Seventeen ski resorts across the country are partnering with Alpine Canada to offer a variety of deals and experiences on Jan. 14, National Ski Day.

Funds raised in the third annual CIBC-sponsored event will be used to support Canada’s national ski teams.

Resorts offering 50 per cent discounts on lift passes include Grouse Mountain and Panorama in B.C.; Nakiska and Castle Mountain in Alberta; Holiday Mountain in Manitoba; Horseshoe Valley in Ontario; Mont-Tremblant, Ski Bromont and Stoneham in Quebec; Mont Farlagne in New Brunswick; and Marble Mountain, N.L.

Whistler Blackcomb, about two hours from Vancouver International Airport, is offering a $25 learn to ski or snowboard package, including rentals.

Tabor Mountain, east of Prince George, will be hosting a NorAm Cup ski cross event.

Red Mountain, Silver Star Mountain and Mt. Seymour in B.C. and Blue Mountain outside Collingwood, Ont., are also among the participating resorts.

Details on locations and tickets, on sale until Jane. 13, are at alpinecanada.org/nationalskiday.

Comments

comments